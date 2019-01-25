More Christmas drink driving campaign court results released by Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police has released the second set of court results regarding those caught drink driving during the 2018 Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Sunday, December 9:

Joseph Cater, 23, of Boughton Lane, Northampton, was given an 18 month disqualification, £144 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Ricky Bizimana, 31, of Kinross Drive, Bletchley, was given a 20 month disqualification, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Chawa Chinkhumba, 28, of Castlerock Drive, Weldon, was given a 12 month disqualification, £275 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Brian Devlin, 41, of Barnsley Square, Corby, was given an 18 month disqualification, £450 fine, £85 costs and £45 victim surcharge.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Monday, December 10:

Katarzyna Madej, 40, of Elton Street, Weldon, was given a 23 month disqualification, 12 month community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Wednesday, December 12:

Judith Briggs, 36, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, was given a 16 month disqualification, £528 fine, £85 costs and £52 victim surcharge.

Vlad Murascu, 30, of Sargent Road, Corby, was given a 36 month disqualification, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and unpaid work requirement.

The court results for drivers caught drink driving on Saturday, December 15:

Simon Towler, 34, of Westfield Avenue, Rushden, was given an 18 month disqualification, £274 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Victoria Fitzmartin, 35, of Ecton Park Road, Northampton, was given an 18 month disqualification, 12 month community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and unpaid work requirement.

Andrew Faulkner, 28, of Wappenham Road, Towcester, was given a 16 month disqualification, £550 fine, £85 costs and £55 victim surcharge.