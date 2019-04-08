Mobile cameras catch more than 400 speeding motorists in Northampton in just 24 HOURS

More than 400 motorists were caught speeding in the space of just 24-hours in Northampton last week.

A 'marathon' road safety campaign operation was held across Europe 7am on April 3 through to 7am on April 4, which included saw 24 speed traps operated throughout Northampton.

But in just 24 hours, a total of 404 speeding offences were caught in and around the town.

In addition to those who were caught speeding, eight people were reported for seatbelt offences and a further six for displaying illegal number plates. One motorist was detected not being in proper control of their vehicle.

Safer Roads Operations Manager of Northamptonshire Police, Matthew O’Connell, said: “Campaigns like this highlight the work we do throughout the year, this type of activity is what we do as a daily business.

“Speed is often recorded as a contributory factor in collisions and anything we can do to reduce the likelihood or severity of a collision is of an obvious benefit to all road users.”

The Speed Marathon was devised six years ago in Germany. The concept, which involves inviting members of the public to identify locations where they believe speeding is a problem.

In 2018, 23 countries took part in the 24-hour operation and although 92 per cent of motorists were using appropriate speeds, a total of 257,639 speeding offences were detected.