A Northampton woman last seen in the town centre has been missing for three days.

Kirsty Downing, 27, was last spotted on Tuesday, February 5, and was reported missing yesterday, February 7.

She is white, 5ft 1in, of slim build, and has shoulder-length wavy blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a long brown coat, orange snake-print trousers and a multi-coloured Superdry bobble hat.

Kirsty, or anyone with information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.