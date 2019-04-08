Missing Wellingborough teenager was last seen in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy from Wellingborough.

Duane Gamor was dropped off at school in Northampton on Friday morning (April 5) but failed to return home by bus that evening as arranged.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Duane to get in touch to let them know his is safe and well.

Duane is 5ft, with a slim build, dark brown eyes and short hair with black twists in it.

Duane, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPW1/1036/19.