Missing Northampton woman urged to contact police due to concerns for her welfare

A missing Northampton woman is urged to get in touch with police as she has not been seen for two days.

Grace Elderton was last seen at around midday on Tuesday (September 24) - leaving police concerned for her welfare.

Grace Elderton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 25-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4in, of very slim build and has her hair dyed a pink colour.

She may be wearing a pink hooded zip-up jacket, black jeans and trainers.

Grace is urged to get in touch with police by calling 101 so it can be confirmed she is safe and well.

Anyone who sees her or has information about where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding reference MPN4/30303/19.