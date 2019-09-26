Missing Northampton girl was last seen in the town centre yesterday

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl missing from Northampton.

Natasha Gill, aged 16, was last seen in Northampton town centre at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 25.

She is described as of dual heritage, 5ft 3in, of slim build and with black hair worn in an Afro style. Natasha was last seen wearing a white coat, black jeans and a black bandana across her hair.

Anyone who sees Natasha, or has information about where she is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding reference MPN2/3033/19