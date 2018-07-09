Missing man last seen this morning at Northampton hospital, say police

A man has gone missing in Northampton this morning after he was last seen at the hospital.

James Stoker, 54, was last seen at Northampton General Hospital at about 8.10am today (July 9).

James is described as a white man, about 6ft, of slim build with shaved hair. He has a piercing in his eyebrow and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jumper and red hospital socks.

He is known to hang around the Abington Square area.

James or anyone who has seen him are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, they can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111