Missing man, 79, found safe and well in Northampton after police search lake

Northamptonshire Police have today said an elderly man has been found after officers searched a lake in Thorplands over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 30 in Crestwood Road in Thorplands at about 10am, and Northamptonshire Police as well as Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue both attended the scene with rescue boats.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "After reports of a missing 79-year-old man, we tasked fire service to look in the lake near Crestwood Road after sightings of him were reported near the area. Firefighters didn’t find anything but the man was later found safe and well."

