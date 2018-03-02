Missing girl: Police launch urgent search for teenager last seen in Northampton

Police are urgently seeking help to locate a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from Northampton town centre.

Shannon Cottrell was last seen outside the Jesus Army Centre in Lower Mounts, Northampton at 8pm on Thursday, March 1.

Shannon, who is from the Doncaster area and also has links to Hull, is of medium build with red-dark brown hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a grey woolly hat, a red coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. She speaks with a northern accent.

Sgt Richard Markham, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "We are extremely concerned about Shannon's safety. She has not been seen for several hours and it's an extremely cold night with temperatures down to -5C.

"We would ask anyone who has any information about her whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident 522 of 01/03/2018."