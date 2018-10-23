Missing 28-year-old Northampton woman has not been seen since Friday night

An appeal to help find a 28-year-old woman from Northampton who has been missing since Friday has been launched.

Louise Jones, pictured, has been missing since the evening of October 19.

It is believed she is still in Northampton, possibly in the Wellingborough Road area.

Louise is white, about 5ft 7in, with long dark brown hair, often tied in a ponytail. She was wearing a black jacket and black leggings.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Louise, or anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.