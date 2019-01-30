Missing 17-year-old Toushane believed to be in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old boy.

Toushane Spencer was last seen in Burton Latimer on Wednesday, January 16, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers believe he may be in the Northampton area and are urging Toushane, or anyone who’s seen him, to contact police.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Toushane is black, 5ft 11in, with a large build and short black hair."

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.