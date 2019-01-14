Missing 13-year-old Northampton girl Chantae has been found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Northampton since last Monday has been found. Northamptonshire Police has reported that missing girl Chantae Kelly has been found. Chantae Kelly left her school in the town at 3.10pm on January 7 and failed to return to her home address. Northamptonshire Police tweeted: "We're pleased to report that missing girl Chantae Kelly, has been found. Thank you for your help in sharing our appeal." Northampton smuggler caught with £100,000 of endangered birds' eggs strapped to his chest jailed