Misconduct panel hears Northamptonshire police officer fiddled mileage

A former Kettering police officer has been found to have breached strict police rules at a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing.

The hearing last week at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters was in relation to former police constable Craig Oxley.

It was alleged that Oxley, on various dates between March 2017 and February 2018, made claims for mileage which were dishonest or lacked integrity in that he knew he was not entitled to make the claims or had no reasonable basis to believe he was entitled to.

On various dates between February 2017 and April 2018 he also accrued time off in lieu or overtime which he was not entitled to.

It was alleged he breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity; discreditable conduct and orders and instructions.

The former officer had resigned from Northamptonshire Police days prior to the hearing being held and did not attend the hearing.

The panel considered the available evidence and found all the allegations proven as Gross Misconduct.

The panel determined that, had Craig Oxley still been a serving police officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.