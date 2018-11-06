Military vehicles in Northampton attract donations for poppy appeal

Volunteers from the Military Vehicle Trust (MVT) had a successful day collecting money for the annual poppy appeal in Northampton.

The charity parked a number of vehicles in the Market Square and Abington Street on Saturday. Shoppers were able to see up close a postwar Dodge, and a 1990s Land Rover.

Volunteer Peter Clarke said: "People come across and take an interest in the vehicles and then we do a bit of tin rattling.

"It's very interesting for us in that we get to speak to a few Army veterans who approach us."

Members of the South East Midlands Area of the Military Vehicle Trust meet at Sywell.

They are an educational charity dedicated to restoring and displaying ex-military vehicles.

Last year, the volunteers raised thousands of pounds in Northampton for the Royal British Legion.

They will return to the town centre next Saturday (November 10) between 10am and 4pm.