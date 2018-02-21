Mental health module aspires to award success with nursing nomination

A module co-led by the University of Northampton, which helps staff train to become nurses has received a nomination in a national nursing award.

The Student Nursing Times Awards shortlist was revealed today, with the ASPIRE project nominated for Partnership of the Year.

Launched in 2016 between the university and St. Andrew’s Healthcare, the ASPIRE programme was created to help Healthcare Assistants study and train to become Mental Health nurses.

Healthcare Assistants combine their learning and experience and can jump straight into the second year of the University of Northampton’s Mental Health Nursing degree. St. Andrew’s Healthcare also offers a £15,000 bursary as well as pastoral support.

Emma Dillon senior lecturer in Mental Health Nursing at University of Northampton led the module working with University colleagues Nicky Peasnell and John Turnbull and St. Andrew’s Healthcare peers Ali Boor, Ged Rogers and Kat Merrick.

Of the nomination, Emma said: “It’s fantastic to receive the partnership award nomination, as much of the work we do at the university in nursing is a collaborative effort with our NHS partners and other community groups.

“But the nomination is also for our wonderful students who, as they progress their careers, have helped us aspire to be even better lecturers.”

Ali Boor, the ASIRE programme manager for St Andrew’s Healthcare explained: “I am so proud of the programme and what it means to the nursing profession, the charity and our service users. It is great to have our hard work recognised and to be shortlisted for these awards.”