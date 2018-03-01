Men who sprayed racist graffiti in Northampton caught on CCTV

Two hoodie-wearing men wanted for spraying racist graffiti on a shop doors in Northampton were caught on camera approaching the scene.

Police in Northampton would like to speak to the men pictured as they believe they may have information about criminal damage at a supermarket in Barry Road, Northampton.

The incident happened at about 2am on Wednesday, January 31, when racially aggravated graffiti was spray-painted on the shutter doors.

Two men were seen approaching the store from the direction of Barry Road or Lutterworth Road. They then crossed Wellingborough Road towards the area of Monks Park Road and Stimpson Avenue.

The men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.