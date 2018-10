Police have released CCTV images of two men they believe may have information about a fuel theft in Rushden.

The incident happened at about 2.15pm on Wednesday, September 26, at the Waitrose service station in Northampton Road. Police have released the images today (October 22).

Two men in a green BMW dispensed diesel into containers and left without making payment.

The men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.