Men try to steal petrol buggy from Northamptonshire home before leaving with handbags

Three men forced entry to Northamptonshire home in an attempt to steal a petrol buggy before returning to steal two handbags.

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images taken from the house in Flore.

Between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, December 20 the men stole keys before unlocking the garage to try and steal the buggy.

They then returned to the property and stole two handbags before leaving after an alarm was set off.

