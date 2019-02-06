Men's clothes shop closes in Abington Street after company goes into administration

A town centre retail business has closed its doors to customers.

Blue Inc in Abington Street has closed to shoppers in Northampton after the company went into administration.

The firm went into administration in December 2018.

It was reported in the national press that Blue Inc went into administration in December last year after failing to find a new owner for the business.

Blue Inc was a chain of fashion retail stores with units across the UK mainly in larger towns and cities.

A note on the door of the Abington Street shop states the nearest store is now Luton.

A tent has been erected outside the front of Blue Inc in the town centre following its closure.