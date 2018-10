Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to following a theft at a business in Mill Lane, Bugbrooke.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 21, between 12.20pm and 12.40pm, when a van drove into a yard in the area and two men got out.

Car batteries were then stolen form the yard.

The men in the image or anyone who recognises them are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.