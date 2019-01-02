Memories shared of Northampton homeless woman, 'J'

Northampton people have expressed their sadness at the passing of a popular 38-year-old woman.

The woman, who was found in St James on New Year's Day, has been named on social media, but has been identified by the Hope Centre only by her first initial, 'J'. She would often sleep in the doorway of NatWest Bank.

Chronicle & Echo readers have flooded our Facebook page with kind comments and memories.

Holly Horne said: "She was so kind and always said please and thank you no matter what. She was a good lady."

Charlotte Emily Barnes said: "Lovely lady who I spoke to many times. Always so grateful and happy to chat."

Homelessness workers who knew 'J' have said she was a mum, and commenters said they met some of her family members.

Jade Werrell said: "She is a lovely lady. I used to feed her a hot meal most nights and she always took the time for others. She has a daughter, who I meet - lovely girl - and a granddaughter too.

"My heart goes out to them."

Jade was one of several people who said they would regularly buy food and drinks for 'J'.

Others told of seeing 'J' or her belongings around St James in her last few days.

Holly Archer said: "I'm glad I showed her some kindness two days before her passing."

And Sheron Watson said: "This is incredibly sad. I went into Iceland on Monday, New Year's Eve, saw the sleeping bag in the usual spot.

"People had placed sandwiches and drinks etc. on it.

"Rest in peace now young lady, condolences to your friends and family."