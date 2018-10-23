Memorial rugby match for late Northampton teen sees hundreds of faces show support

The parents of late Jake Hood have said they are thankful for their amazing friends and family who turned out to support them at the teen's charity rugby match.

Jake Hood, 16, of Delapre, suffered a relapse of his Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in May 2015 and, despite further treatment, his cancer proved too aggressive to be eliminated by chemotherapy. Sadly, Jake passed away on December 23, 2015.

The memorial match was in a bid to raise funds for Jake's chosen charity Cure Leukaemia.

In a bid to keep his memory alive, the Jake Hood "Now or Never" memorial match was played last weekend to mark the third anniversary of the teenager's last rugby game with his friends and dad in 2015.

Mum Joanne Foster said: "The day went well with lots of people joining in the day enjoying the sunshine.

"It was lots of fun and lovely to see so many come and remember Jake.

"It makes us feel extremely proud of Jake and the legacy he created, and very thankful for our amazing friends and families."

Hoody Juniors and Hoody Seniors pictured before the match.

The game in 2015 has grown into a fundraising event that has so far collected over £16,000 for Jake's chosen charity Cure Leukaemia over the last three years and this year it returned to the BBOB Rugby Club in St Andrews Road on Sunday (October 21).

The full-day event saw 'Hoody Juniors', which Jake captained for the match in 2015, win 54 to 25 points after playing against the 'Hoody Senior' team, captained by Jake's dad Paul.

The teams played for the Jake Hood Now Or Never Memorial Plate.

An U10s game between BBOB and ON also kicked off at 11am, with Harry Whitaker taking man of the match for BBOB and William Saville bagging man of the match for ON.

The game on Sunday (October 21) was in support of Jake's chosen charity Cure Leukaemia.

Funds from the day are yet to be tallied but further donations can be made at the Jake Hood JustGiving page.