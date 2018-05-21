Memorial garden could become games pitch at Northampton primary school

A Northampton primary school's memorial garden could be converted into a multi-use games area within a year.

A plan to redesign the 900-metre-square field at the back of Delapre Primary School, off Rotehrsthorpe Road, has been submitted to the borough council.

.

It includes a proposal to convert the garden into a multi-use pitch that can be used to play tennis, football and netball.

The games area would be enclosed by a three-metre fence and replace the existing field, which currently is only equipped with football nets and seats.

However, the field is also enclosed on three sides by houses and the plans point out "the potential for local residents to be subjected to adverse noise annoyance". A full noise survey has been requested.

A consultation on the plans is open until June 8.