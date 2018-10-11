Megan faces the chop: One week until Northampton 10-year-old shaves her head for charity

A Northampton 10-year-old girl is counting the days until she faces the chop and shaves off over seven inches of her hair for charity.

Megan Kostova, from Blackthorn, has only a week to go before she donates her locks for the Little Princess Trust.

She is doing her part for The Big Shave on October 18, when women and girls across the world cut and donate inches of their hair to make wigs for children and young people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

It is the second time Megan has lopped off her curls for the cause - but this year she is on track to raise over £2,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

She said: "I'm really happy to do it. My hair grows back, so why not?

"I like seeing how happy people are when they are given their wigs and the smiles on their faces.

"I'm a bit scared but also excited. I'm nervous about how I will look afterwards. But my friends and my school have been really supportive."

Two years ago, Megan donated eight inches of her hair for the trust and raised over £800.

But this year, she has already smashed her fundraising record and her Justgiving page has reached over £1,800.

With a week to go, she hopes to break through to £2,000 before she faces the clippers and has her mop shorn down to a number one.

Mum Kelly said: "Megan's got such beautiful long hair and she realises she can give something back. She's really determined to do it - she hasn't stopped talking about it in the last few months.

"She wants people to see she is still the same person without her hair and she wants to raise money to give others the chance to have their wishes come true."

Megan will also live stream the moment she has her head shaved down to a number one on Facebook Live.