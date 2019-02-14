Meetings at Avon UK's HQ in Northampton ahead of potential job cuts to sales team

Avon look set to cut jobs in its sales team with meetings taking place at its UK head office in Northampton this week to discuss the affected roles.

It is understood members of the business development team could be at risk as the cosmetics company creates a "leaner organisation".

In January this year, the firm announced about 2,300 job losses as part of its plan to reduce its global workforce by a tenth in 2019, saving Avon almost $100 million (£77.8 million).

"We are currently in a consultation period, the number of roles impacted will not be shared at this time," said an Avon UK spokeswoman.

"There are a series of briefings taking place today (Thursday). Briefings will continue throughout the week and the roles impacted are across the UK and not specifically Northamptonshire."

Avon, which employed about 25,000 people a year ago, reduced its headcount by eight per cent in 2018.

The Financial Times claimed the company is adapting its business to the age of e-commerce, giving its sales reps digital training.

Avon UK general manager Matthieu Comard said: "Globally we have recently announced steps to drive Avon’s transformation strategy, including efforts to simplify our operating structure, reduce product line complexity and reduce inventory holding levels to open up Avon’s future growth.

"This includes a global workforce reduction to create a leaner organisation.

"In line with this we have announced changes to Avon UK’s structure.

"We are consulting with those employees who might be affected, and they are our priority as we work through this challenging time."

As well as its UK head office in Northampton, Avon has a distribution centre in Corby and a global head office in London.