Meet the Northampton family who have been fostering asylum seekers for ten years

"I would advise anyone who is considering becoming a foster carer to examine whether they see fostering as a job or as a calling. If you are looking for a job, it may not be right for you. But if it’s a calling, something you simply have to do, then go for it."

Ten years ago Paul Pateman, 69, and his wife Jennifer decided to become foster carers with TACT (The Adolescent and Children’s Trust) and have since taken in seven unaccompanied asylum seekers - three of whom are still living with the pair in their home in Duston.

Paul and his former foster son Aziz, who is now 18.

After 20 years of working as a social worker for Northamptonshire County Council it felt like a natural progression for Paul to foster troubled children and says it has been a roller-coaster of emotions but he would never look back.

He said: "During the last ten years we have seen some wonderful transitions. They have gone from rabbits in headlights with no English, a lack of education and with significant emotional scars, to confident young people with sustainable futures.

"All they needed was stability, acceptance and an equal chance. We treat them as equal partners as I believe that’s how all young people in care should be treated by their foster carers. Don’t think you are in charge, because you are not.

"On the other hand, we also have experience with low points of caring for asylum seeking minors, as a couple of our boys have been refused asylum, which was very disappointing. However, in times like these, they need foster carers who do not give up at the first hurdle and continue supporting them as much as they can. Otherwise, their chance is gone."

Afridi and Aziz in their school uniforms shortly after they moved in Paul and Jane, aged 13 and 14.

The couple's first placement was a 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan callled Aziz, who Paul used to support as social worker. At the time of his referral, the teen was staying with a different family and was unhappy.

He was matched with his former family after on the grounds that both of them had a 'similar background' but the only thing the boy and the family had in common was their religion.

After a while, the lad moved in with the Duston pair and stayed with them for five years before going on to do well at college, make friends in his own community, and in the English community too.

Their second foster son, Afridi, 13, who was also from Afghanistan, arrived four days after they took in Aziz, and he still lives with Paul and Jennifer today. He is now planning on moving onto independent living and is hunting for a flat in the area.

Paul and Aziz.

He added: "We have managed to keep in touch with all of those who moved on and we are always pleased when they come to visit.

"It makes us proud that they have good prospects in life. One of the boys just received a special achievement award at his college."

