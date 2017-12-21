Meet the man delivering breakfasts to rough sleepers every morning in Northampton

A man - who was once living under a motorway bridge after running away from home when he was eight years old - is now cooking breakfast for people sleeping rough in Northampton.

For the past two weeks, Stan Robertson, 50, of Kingsley has been serving-up 24 eggs, one kilo of bacon and 24 sausages to the most vulnerable who are sleeping in and around Abington Street at 6.30am every morning.



Stan, who is a full-time carer for his son, started funding the breakfasts to make others sleeping on the streets feel valued - but after word started to spread about his idea, he now receives donations through a fundraising page.



He said: “When I was eight, I was sleeping under the motorway bridges on the M1. It felt like forever, but at the time it was probably only a couple of weeks.



“I didn’t have a very nice home life. I got picked up by the police in London eventually. Some guy from a chip shop reported me and they took me home."

He added: "A lot of these guys I meet out here, I used to go drinking with years ago before their situation changed.”



Stan’s idea, 'Project 16:15 Homeless Breakfast Delivery', started as an idea on Facebook.

He said he wanted to do something different to serving up dinner, and has already been asked if he can start helping in Wellingborough.



“The Project 16:15 Breakfast in Bed Campaign aims to ensure no homeless person or person in need on the streets of Northampton goes without a hot breakfast, drink and other essentials every single day of the week.



“Every single one of us, regardless of circumstance, has the right to feel ‘human’ and be seen as a person and nothing quite says ‘you have value’ like breakfast delivered to your bed... wherever that may happen to be.”

Kieron Hollingworth, who receives food from Stan every morning at 6:30am said: "This man comes around every morning and delivers bacon and egg to us off his own bat. He's a legend."

The project will be serving Christmas breakfast on December 25 at Northampton Market Square.

For more information :https://www.facebook.com/events/1508226382560078/