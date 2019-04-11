Meet Northampton Saints' James Haskell at new fitness cookbook signing event today

Northampton Saints' own James Haskell will be signing copies of his new fitness cookbook at a town centre WHSmith today.

Health enthusiasts and rugby fans alike will have the chance to meet the rugby star as he signs copies of his latest book Cooking for Fitness, in the WHSmith store in the Grosvenor's Centre from 5pm today (April 11).

James Haskell wrote 'Cooking for Fitness' with England football chef Omar Meziane.

The Saints back-rower has written the training and cooking guide with Omar Meziane, one of the UK's top performance chefs and current England football chef.

It details recipes that support successful training and recovery and features barcode links with the MyFitnessPal App making tracking calorie, protein and fat intake easy.

It comes after the the top floor of the WHSmith was recently renovated.

Grosvenor's Centre manager James Roberts said: “We’re really pleased James is coming to our new WHSmith store. We love hosting events like this at the centre and look forward to doing lots more. We’re expecting to see fans of both James’s rugby career as well as his fitness expertise.”

The signing is a ticketed event with tickets priced at £5 per person. The £5 cost of the ticket is redeemable against the cost of the book Cooking for Fitness.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the WHSmith website.