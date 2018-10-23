Meet Kasey, Lester and Ella-Rose: Northampton's first triplets in nearly three years spend first night at home

Northampton's first set of triplets in nearly three years have spent their first night at home with mum and dad.

Kasey, Lester and Ella-Rose - Northampton's first triplets in nearly three years.

Kings Heath couple Ben Hannah Donoghue and Ben Fagan have become the proud parents of Kasey, Ella-Rose and Lester, born on October 3 at Northampton General Hospital.

The trio is Northampton's first set of triplets in nearly three years. But even rarer, they are all non-identical and were carried to full term with individual sacs and placentas.

Dad Ben said: "There were about 30 people in the room when they were born. They had eight nurses each and there were a lot of student nurses watching because they might not see anything like it again.

"It was amazing and very emotional. We had them all out in about three minutes."

The triplets came in with a combined weight of 13lb 2oz.

The couple says their jaws hit the floor when they went for a scan at Northampton General Hospital earlier this year and were told doctors had found three sets of heartbeats.

Mum Hannah, 29, who delivered by c-section, said: "It was a bit overwhelming. Once they've injected you feel like you can still move your legs but you can't.

"I was very emotional because I couldn't see what was happening. There was a lot going on around me. But it all went very well."

The eldest of the three, Kasey - who Ben says is the definite leader of the bunch - weighed in at 4lb 11oz. Her little brother Lester came in at 4lb 5oz while little sister Ella-Rose weighed 4lb 1oz.

Hannah, Ben and their three babies spent their first night at home this week.

The three siblings are Hannah's third pregnancy - and because the couple already had three girls between them, it means their household has now grown to eight people.

Ben said: "The staff at the hospital and the Gosset Ward have just been amazing. They loved seeing the triplets and they've really cared for us."