A man was rescued from Northampton's National Lift Tower yesterday after a 15ft fall.

At least four fire engines and an ambulance were called out to Tower Square after the accident at around 4:35pm yesterday (March 4).

An air ambulance was also spotted landing in the car park at Beacon Bingo in St James and is believed to be related.

An eyewitness reported the man who fell was a worker but this has not been confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

