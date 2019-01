Drugs and cash were stolen from a Kettering pharmacy this morning (Wednesday).

Burglars broke into Thursfield Pharmacy in Rockingham Road by forcing entry through the main door at some point between 4.30am and 5am.

Once inside they stole medication and money.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.