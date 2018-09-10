Meat-free restaurant seating 150 people set to open in Northampton's Wellingborough Road

A restaurant catering solely for vegans and vegetarians is set to open its doors in Northampton.

The new business, called Green Loft, will open on the top floor of the Chilli Village building, at 145 Wellingborough Road.

To be run by the same owners as Chilli Village, an opening date is yet to be confirmed.

However, it is understood that the dining space and kitchen have been converted in readiness, and ajob dverts have been placed for a chef and other staff.

Writing on its website, a Green Loft spokesman invites people to "enjoy the beautiful natural atmosphere with a feeling of being in a countryside garden where you can taste the vegetarian or vegan restaurant meals, that will excite even non-vegetarians.

"Surrounded by a charming environment, glamourised with beautiful plants and flowers, you can enter into an impressive world that blossoms with seductive scents, exquisite taste and pure care for planet and your body temple."

He adds: "We have designed special dishes for your vegetarian or vegan lifestyle that is a pure manifesto for taking care of your vibrant energy and other live souls. Because when you nourish yourself with fresh natural food, you become stronger, healthier and simply happier."

The website also promises "forgotten vegetables, fruits, grain varieties" and "an extraordinary menu of juices, smoothies, teas, coffee and delightful desserts".