McDonald's apologises after employee in Northampton appears to spray homeless man with jet washer

McDonald's has apologised after an employee at a Northampton restaurant appeared to spray a homeless man with a jet washer.

The photo of an employee at the fast-food restaurant in Sixfields wielding a hose was taken by a resident on Snapchat and shared with a friend.

The picture, which was soon shared on Facebook, appears to show the worker spraying a homeless man with a jet washer as they lay on the floor.

Many outraged Northampton residents shared the picture with the Chronicle & Echo and slammed the employee for showing "a complete lack of humanity".

McDonald's has now responded to the image and say they have addressed the issue.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: “We would like to apologise and have spoken with the team to ensure this does not happen again.”