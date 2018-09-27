McDonald's apologises after employee in Northampton appears to spray homeless man with jet washer

McDonald's has apologised after an employee at a Northampton restaurant appeared to spray a homeless man with a jet washer.
The photo of an employee at the fast-food restaurant in Sixfields wielding a hose was taken by a resident on Snapchat and shared with a friend.
The picture, which was soon shared on Facebook, appears to show the worker spraying a homeless man with a jet washer as they lay on the floor.
Many outraged Northampton residents shared the picture with the Chronicle & Echo and slammed the employee for showing "a complete lack of humanity".
McDonald's has now responded to the image and say they have addressed the issue.
A spokesperson for McDonald's said: “We would like to apologise and have spoken with the team to ensure this does not happen again.”