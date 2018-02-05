Mass brawl breaks out at East Northants village pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after a mass brawl at an East Northants village pub.

The incident took place on Friday (February 2) between 11pm and 11.35pm at the Cross Keys Inn in West Street, Kings Cliffe.

A group of up to six men, aged between 40 and 45 and all dressed in dark clothes, assaulted four others in an unprovoked attack in both the smoking area of the pub and then in West Street.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.