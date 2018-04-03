Masked trio threaten Northampton shopkeeper with meat cleaver before stealing booze

Meat cleaver-wielding robbers threatened a shop keeper in Northampton before stealing cigarettes, alcohol and a mobile phone.

The incident happened at a shop in Limehurst Square, in Duston off Limestone Avenue, on March 28 between 7.55pm and 8.15pm, when three males entered the shop wearing masks, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

One of them threatened the assistant with a meat cleaver and demanded cash. They also stole cigarettes, alcohol and a mobile phone before making off on foot.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, red cap and grey jeans.

"He was carrying a yellow drawstring JD Sports bag and a white-handled meat cleaver.

"The second offender was a white male wearing a black padded jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms with a prominent black stripe on the side.

"He was carrying a black drawstring JD Sports bag and a blue/green bag for life.

"The third offender was a white male wearing a long green coat with a fur hood, blue jeans and dark shoes with a white trim."

The county force did not disclose what shop was victimised in the robbery.