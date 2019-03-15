Masked men with weapons rob Northampton shop for bitcoin machine

Robbers in Northampton threatened a shopkeeper with a machete for a device that turns cash into digital currency.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday (March 12) three men went to the Costcutter shop on St Leonard’s Road, in Far Cotton, leaving one person waiting outside, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

Two men then went inside, one threatened staff with a curved machete while the other smashed a Bitcoin machine off the shop wall with a sledgehammer.

The offenders then left the shop with the machine, walking away along Haines Road and Euston Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "All the men wore face coverings and gloves. The one with the machete is described as wearing a black balaclava, black puffer parka jacket, blue jogging bottoms and light coloured trainers.

"The man with the sledgehammer wore a black balaclava, grey/green puffer style parka jacket, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

"The third man wore a grey puffer style parka jacket and had a grey face covering."

Anyone who witnessed the robbery, saw the men in the area at the time, or who has information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.