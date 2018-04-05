Masked men made getaway in Northampton after aborted 'Asian gold' robbery

A group of men with face coverings have been spotted approaching a property in Northampton before making off.

In an email sent out to the community by Northamptonshire Police the force said the incident happened on Wednesday, April 4 and has been recorded.

The email reads: "'There have been no gold burglaries or attempted burglaries reported during this period.

"However, from an ethical point of view, and in line with crime recording standards, a potential robbery has been recorded.

"A report to police was made during the early hours of Wednesday, April 4 in relation to a group of males with face coverings being seen in the NN3 2** postcode area of Northampton approaching a property."

The group made off without committing any crimes. This incident has been adopted by the Op. Leven investigation team and is being progressed'.

More police officers have since been patrolling the streets in this area.

If you have any further information, you can email the intel unit on OpLeven@northants.police.uk