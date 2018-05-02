Masked man sexually assaults mum pushing pram in Wellingborough

A masked man sexually assaulted a woman who was walking with her baby in Wellingborough.

The incident happened in Townsend Close yesterday (Tuesday) between 2.50pm and 3.10pm.

The woman was walking with her baby in a pram when she was approached by a man from behind, who put his arm around her neck and asked if she had any money.

She said no at which point the man began to touch her inappropriately.

She then kicked him and ran away.

The offender is described as a man, about 5ft 9in, wearing black tracksuit bottoms, white shoes, a face mask and black gloves.

Witnesses to the sexual assault and attempted robbery, or anyone with information, should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.