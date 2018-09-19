Masked gang destroy car with angle grinders in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a balaclava-clad gang destroyed a car in Occupation Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 18, between 9.15pm and 9.35pm, when three men in hoodies and full-face balaclavas destroyed a car in the area with petrol angle grinders.

A police spokesman said the damage included smashing all the windows and scratching every panel on the car.

The offenders then made off on foot down Eskdale Avenue.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the criminal damage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.