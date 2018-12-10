Martha's Mission to bring rucksacks filled with presents to Northampton's homeless raises thousands

A little girl from Northampton is on a fundraising crusade to make sure the town's homeless sleepers also get a present this year.

Martha Culley, from Long Buckby, has been so moved by the plight of rough sleepers facing Christmas on the streets that she has decided to do something special.

The seven-year-old is well on her way to make 50 backpacks for Northampton's homeless by this Christmas.

The seven-year-old has launched Martha's Mission - a charity drive to bring as many care packages as she can to Northampton's disadvantaged people in the form of rucksacks filled with simple comforts.

The seven-year-old says she was moved to start her campaign after speaking to a homeless man in the street.

She said: "I was walking with mummy in town when I saw this man on the street. It was cold. I asked him where his blanket was but he said he didn't have one.

"It made me feel quite sad and upset. I wanted to help him. We get to have a bed and delicious food at Christmas but some people don't get to have that."

Now, Martha has launched her mission to bring comfort to Northampton's homeless.

Each rucksack costs £30 to put together and include a hat, gloves, a blanket, water, wet wipes, a protein bar, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste and a £5 note.

After a month of fundraising filled with chores at a hair salon, a bake sale, and some help from her school, Martha has now raised over £1,600.

She planned to start with just 10 - but now, after Martha has already raised enough to make over 50 of her backpacks.

Martha's mum Lou said: "She's been so brilliant. with homelessness, I think children aren't interested in the history of how they got there. They just see someone without a home who needs help."

Martha will present all her finished backpacks to Northampton Hope Centre on December 17, who will make sure they end up in the hands of the town's rough sleepers.

For more information or to donate to Martha's Mission, visit the Martha's Mission Facebook page.