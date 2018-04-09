Market Square shop faces licensing review after selling alcohol to drunk man and hiring illegal worker

A Northampton shop is to have its licence reviewed by the borough council after police identified four breaches of the agreement.

Mini Market, located next to Burger King on the Market Square, will face a licensing sub-committee on April 17.

Northamptonshire Police were concerned about the off-licence knowingly selling alcohol to a drunk person on February 1, 2018.

Evidence of this was brought to the attention of the police by the CCTV control room.

"A highly intoxicated male was seen to cross the Market Square and enter the premises before emerging with a bottle of alcohol," states the licensing review document.

"He was then seen to walk away from the premises and kick a window."

This led to a visit from PC Chris Stevens on February 2, during which it was found the person present in the shop was not entitled to work in the UK.

During his investigation, PC Stevens found four breaches of the shop's licence.

Firstly, a failure to display spirits behind the counter and making some bottles available for self-service.

Secondly, the sale of a single bottle of alcohol to the aforementioned drunk male.

Thirdly, a failure to have a licence holder on the premises at all times.

Lastly, Mini Market did not have a working CCTV system at all times and did not provide CCTV footage upon reasonable request.

As a result of this, Northamptonshire Police believe there are considerable grounds on which to revoke this licence.

Mini Market was the subject of a licence review in November 2015 due to two drunk sales and its contribution to anti-social behaviour in and around Market Square.