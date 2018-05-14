Mark Cavendish and Andrea Leadsom show their support at NorPIP charity bike at Silverstone

Olympic silver medal and Tour de France green jersey winner Mark Cavendish MBE was at Silverstone Circuit on Bank Holiday Monday to support the annual NorPIP charity bike ride.

The seventh edition of the event was organised by third-year events management students from the University of Northampton, Isabel Taylor, Amelia Davey, Hannah Crussell, Emma Jones, Ryan Bradshaw and Alicja Mierzejewska on behalf of NorPIP (Northamptonshire Parent Infant Partnership) charity.

Andrea Leadsom MP joined in the cycle ride after cutting the ribbon

Also attending was South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom, who opened the bike ride by cutting the ribbon before getting on her bike and taking part.

More than £8,500 was raised through ticket sales, raffles and family activities, as well as fund-raising activities from team members including skydiving and bag-packing in supermarkets.

After a couple hours of family-friendly fun in the Wing, cyclists began the cycle round Silverstone’s 3.66 miles long Grand Prix circuit.

Team PIP (Finnbar, Olivia, Ruby, Isla, Billy, Ellie, Ella and Billie – captained by “pocket rocket” Ruby Isaac) did a sponsored cycle around the circuit to complete as many laps as possible.

..

.