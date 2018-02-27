Marie Curie urgently needs daffodil volunteers in Northampton

Terminal illness charity, Marie Curie is appealing for volunteers to give two hours of their time to hand out its daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin during its annual fundraiser; the Great Daffodil Appeal this March.

Marie Curie says that the appeal is urgently needed as one in four people currently don’t receive the care and support they need at the end of their life, and with the population getting older, demand on the charity’s services is set to increase.

The money raised will help Marie Curie Nurses be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

Holly Carey, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie be there when we are needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be. Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on.

Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.”

Those wishing to volunteer two hours of their time to the Great Daffodil Appeal or to find out more about the appeal, can visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 0800 304 7025 alternatively call the Northampton fundraising office on 01604 442300.