Manhunt underway after gun-wielding robbers raid Northampton shop

Armed robbers burst into a Northampton shop before making staff hand over goods with a handgun.

Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following a robbery in a store in Stanley Street, Semilong, Northampton.

One of the raiders carried a bright yellow bag.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 24, between 9.10pm and 9.20pm, when two men entered a convenience store wearing face coverings and gloves, one of them holding a handgun.

They made threats with the handgun to staff inside the store before stealing cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

The men in the pictures or anyone who recognises them are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.