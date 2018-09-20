Manhunt launched for stranger who offered teenager £20 to 'go with him' on Northampton towpath

A 13-year-old girl was touched inappropriately and propositioned by a passer-by on a towpath in Northampton.

The girl was walking with friends along the towpath between Sixfields and Briar Hill when they passed a man who stopped them and accused the girl of stealing his money.

The man then searched the girl by looking through her jacket and the back pocket of her jeans, touching her inappropriately in the process, according to a police spokeswoman.

He then offered her £20 to go with him.

The man is described as white, in his 40s, 6ft 4 inches tall with a skinny build and shoulder-length brown hair with some grey in it. He was wearing light brown jogging bottoms, a grey hooded jacket and was pushing a red bicycle.

The incident happened on Friday, August 13, between 5pm and 5.30pm.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have seen a man in the area acting suspiciously and matching the description above, are being urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.