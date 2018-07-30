Man woke up to find garden in flames after in arson attack in Northampton

A victim of an arson attack in Northampton says he woke up in the middle of the night to find his garden on fire.

Police are searching for anyone who witnessed or has information about an arson in the early hours of July 9 to get in touch.

Between 1am and 2.20am, a man sleeping in his property in Henry Street woke up and saw flames in his garden.

He managed to put the fire out but it caused considerable damage. Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and police would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time as it is believed to have been arson.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.