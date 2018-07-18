Man with 'mouldy teeth' wanted in connection with theft of distinctive bike in Northampton

A man with "mouldy teeth" is wanted in connection with a bike stolen from outside of a chicken takeaway shop in Northampton.

The Grey Carrera Mountain bike was stolen from outside the Metro Chicken Shop on Kingsley Park Terrace, shortly after 8.30pm on June 29.

The owner of the bike, entered the shop, leaving the bike outside. When he returned, the bike was missing.

It is believed a man, who came from the direction of the Lord Byron public house, stole the bike and made off in the direction of Shelley Road.

The offender is described as white, tall, skinny build and around 40 years of age. He had short grey hair and stubble, and had mouldy teeth.

The stolen bike has bright blue handle bars and spokes. The bike saddle is black with a silver stripe.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.