Police have taken a man into custody following the robbery last month of a Northampton Co-op.

A photograph had been released of the 28-year-old following a robbery at the store in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe.

The robbery took place on Friday, November 16 at about 9.15pm.

Two men had entered the store, threatened staff with a knife and a metal bar, and stole cash.

And today (Thursday) Northampton Neighbourhood Police said their officers had located and arrested the man in the photograph.