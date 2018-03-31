Man who found banned Georgian 'sex manual' is heading to Northamptonshire

A book expert who made headlines across the world when he unearthed a Georgian sex manual is set to meet manuscript owners here in Northamptonshire.

Jim Spencer featured in newspapers around the world when he located a 1720 copy of a banned book on sexual positions.

It eventually sold at an auction in Derbyshire earlier this month for £3,100.

But the manuscripts and books expert for Hansons Autioneers is now touring the country on the lookout for more forgotten relics.

Jim will be at Cold Higham Village Hall, Banbury Lane, on April 11, from 11am-3pm, and is looking for any antiquarian books, old maps and manuscripts, cigarette cards, postcards

or stamps you may have tucked away in cupboards and drawers.

He said: “We have had some incredible successes in the last 12 months and the Georgian sex manual was just one of them.

"As someone who has always been passionate about books and the printed word, it’s been wonderful to witness.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the people of Northamptonshire and seeing what fascinating items they can unearth.”

General antiques, collectables, ceramics, glass, jewellery, watches and silver can also be valued at the free event and consigned to Hansons’ May auctions, which include specialist sales for vintage textiles and costume, stamps, postcards and cigarette cards, toys, trains, railwayana, dolls and teddies, sporting memorabilia, camera, historica, antiquities and tribal.

The auction house is also welcoming items for its June Summer Fine Art Auction.

To find out more, call Carol Jones on 07802 839915.