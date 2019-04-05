Man whistled at victim before exposing himself near Northampton park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself.

The victim was walking on the Racecourse, Northampton, near to the Barrack Road entrance, between 7am and 7.20am on Monday, April 1, when they were whistled at by an unknown man.

When the victim looked over the man flashed at them.

The offender was a white man with brown/blond hair, between 5ft 6in to 5ft 11in, of medium build and aged between 28 and 36.

He wore a navy or faded black tracksuit and sandy brown-coloured work boots.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may recognise the description of the offender. Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.